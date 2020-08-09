Five test positive for coronavirus at NMU

MARQUETTE, MI-- Five people from the Northern Michigan University community have tested positive for COVID-19.

NMU is testing all students, faculty and staff. To date, the university has conducted 3,800 tests and received 900 results, five of which were positive. None of the positives live on campus.

Officials have initiated contact tracing. Due to privacy laws, no other information about the individuals is being released.

NMU is working closely with the Marquette County Health Department. University officials are imploring everyone to wear a mask, socially distance, wash their hands and avoid large gatherings.