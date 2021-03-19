Ford Field to serve as state’s largest vaccine site

DETROIT, MI (MPRN)-- Ford Field hosts the Detroit Lions and monster truck shows, but starting next week, it will be the largest COVID-19 mass inoculation site in Michigan.

It’s the marquee project to get Michigan to COVID-19 “herd immunity.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the plan is to administer 6 thousand shots a day over 8 weeks.

“The vaccine train has officially left the station and it’s moving toward our shared destination of vaccinating 70 percent of Michiganders 16 and older.”

Ford Field is one of 20 federally designated mass vaccination sites around the country. Those vaccine doses will be above the state’s regular allocations.

It’s is also centrally located in Detroit, and accessible to some of the state’ most vulnerable populations.