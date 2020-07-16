Former coach's sentencing delayed in Nassar-related case

LANSING, MI (AP)-- A water main break has forced the postponement of sentencing for a former Michigan State University head gymnastics coach for lying to police during an investigation into ex-Olympic and university sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Sixty-five-year-old Kathie Klages was found guilty by a jury in February of a felony and a misdemeanor for denying she knew of Nassar’s abuse prior to 2016 when survivors started to come forward publicly.

A court official says water had to be cut off to the courthouse where Klages was scheduled for sentencing Wednesday. No new date was immediately set.

Nassar was sentenced in 2018 to 40 to 175 years in prison for decades of sexual abuse to hundreds of athletes.