Former Cold War radar base in UP could become tourism spot

EAGLE HARBOR, MI (AP)-- A group of Michigan Tech alumni has submitted the winning bid for a former U.S. Air Force radar station in the Upper Peninsula they hope can become a tourist destination.

The bid last week was 227,000. The former Keweenaw County base, which has more than 100 acres, is known locally as Mount Horace Greeley. For nearly 40 years, it served as a radar station during the Cold War with the Soviet Union.

Zach Garner of Perry says he submitted an offer on behalf of himself and Michigan Tech alumni who are engineers. Garner says they hope to make the site a tourism spot.