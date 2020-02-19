Former deputy headed to circuit court for sexual assault of a child

MENOMINEE, MI-- The former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy has been bound over to circuit court.

A preliminary hearing for Brian Helfert, 56, was held Tuesday in Menominee. He’s charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A Menominee High School student told city police the sexual contact occurred on November 10 while he was at Helfert’s home.

Helfert was bound over to Menominee Circuit Court on all charges. His arraignment is set for March 17.

Helfert was fired December 19 from the Sheriff’s Office, where he worked as a school liaison officer and juvenile crime investigator.