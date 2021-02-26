Former gymnastics coach dies by suicide following criminal charges

EAST LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- A Former U.S. Olympic gymnastics coach who previously owned a Lansing area training facility has died by suicide after being charged with two dozen crimes, including human trafficking and sexual assault.

At a press conference Thursday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced 24 charges against John Geddert, the majority of which were for human trafficking. Geddert is the former owner of Twistars, a Lansing-area gym. He was accused of physically, emotionally, and in some cases sexually abusing young athletes.

Geddert was scheduled to be arraigned for the charges Thursday afternoon, but never appeared.

The attorney general’s office confirmed that Geddert was found dead by suicide.

Police first launched an investigation into Geddert shortly after the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal. He worked closely with Nassar for years.