NEGAUNEE, MI - A former Negaunee resident has been convicted of several criminal sexual conduct charges. Sixty year old Paul Richard Mattila was convicted Friday of six counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct-victim under the age of 13… four counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct… and four counts of accosting a minor for immoral purposes. Mattila faces up to ‘life’ in prison.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.