Former Sawyer SAGE building could become secure data center

SAWYER, MI-- The former KI Sawyer Air Force Base Command Center—known as the SAGE building—may get a new life.

Executive Director of Telkite Enterprises, Vikki Kulju, says the property is under contract with an undisclosed purchaser. Plans are to retrofit the building into a mission critical Tier-3 data center with an office for information technology-related uses, including “sensitive compartmented information facility”—or SCIF—rooms. It would be powered by 100-percent-renewable primary energy.

The project—known as PROJECT ODYSSEY—could be used for secure data storage, disaster recovery or storage of items of value. Officials say the property could also support aerospace companies involved in the Michigan Launch Initiative by offering space for internet servers.

The building could be ready for occupancy by the end of next year; however, the project is subject to a number of contingencies and approvals.