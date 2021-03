FORSYTH TOWNSHIP, MI--   Forsyth Township Police are looking for the community's assistance in finding a missing man.

Jose Cintron was last seen in the area of M-35 and King Lake Road Wedesday, March 10, around 7:30 a.m. He was reported missing by friends that evening.

Anyone who knows where Cintron is asked to call Central Dispatch at 906-475-9912.