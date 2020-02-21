Fourth death connected to use of e-cigarettes reported

LANSING, Mich. – Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) today announced the fourth death associated with the outbreak of E-cigarette or vaping associated lung injury. MDHHS was notified about the death of an adult female on Feb. 19. No other information about the individual will be released due to confidentiality reasons.

Since August 2019, 73 confirmed and probable vaping-related lung injury cases have been reported in Michigan, including this death. All cases have been reported in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula and most of the individuals have been hospitalized for severe respiratory illness. The age range of the cases is 15-67.

E-cigarette and/or vaping users should immediately seek medical attention if they develop symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, fever and/or nausea and vomiting.