Free radon kits available in two U.P. counties

ESCANABA, MI-- Residents of Menominee and Delta counties can test for radon in their homes for free this month.

Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties has kits available through January, which is National Radon Awareness Month. Radon is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless radioactive gas that naturally occurs in soil or rock. It may seep into homes and build up, causing long-term health issues. Officials say radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer and the leading cause of lung cancer in non-smokers.

Delta and Menominee County residents are urged to get a kit and test for radon. They can be picked up at both the Escanaba and Menominee offices.

Officials say if unsafe levels of radon are found, residents can take steps to bring levels to safe concentrations.