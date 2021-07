MARQUETTE, MI-- Michigan gas prices have fallen 6.5 cents over the past week to an average of $3.18 per gallon.

That’s according to GasBuddy's daily survey of $4,913 stations in the state.

Prices Monday are 14.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.09 per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest price per gallon in Michigan is $2.77, while the most expensive is $3.49 a gallon—a difference of 72 cents per gallon.