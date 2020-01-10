Genre Fluid Friday on Classiclectic: 1/10/20

Genre Fluid Fridays on Classiclectic: Music exploration and discovery through the lens of classically-minded composers and musicians. Explore beyond the horizon of classical music, Fridays on Public Radio 90, beginning just after 9:30am ET.

After the holiday season (and a break from Genre Fluid Fridays for a while!), I've returned with more music outside the boundary waters of classical (and some familiar ports of call). Heidi Louise Williams performed music of Carlisle Floyd on Beyond the Sound; we heard music of Poulenc from Alexandre Tharaud & Graf Mourja. Three folk melodies were featured through the lense of Leonardo Balada, and the Barcelona Symphony. Then, we turned to the poetry of Jaik Miller and music of Daron Hagen with jaik's songs; Jennifer Koh & Missy Mazzoli dazzled us with "A Thousand Tongues," with the sounds of violin, piano and electronics. Finally, we featured a few instruments; flute, bassoon, and the trombone, with music of Gabaye and Brad Edwards.

To hear some of the featured pieces, save the Genre Fluid Fridays Playlist on Spotify to your library.