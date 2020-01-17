Related Program: 
Classiclectic

Genre Fluid Friday on Classiclectic: 1/17/20

Genre Fluid Fridays on Classiclectic: Music exploration and discovery through the lens of classically-minded composers and musicians.  Explore beyond the horizon of classical music, Fridays on Public Radio 90, beginning just after 9:30am ET.

This time, we explored music of Folias Duo, Arvo Part, Johannes Ockeghem (through the lens of Pauline Kim Harris & Spencer Topel), Johannes Johannsson, George Frederick Handel (with multi-tracked brass), Michael Torke, Devonte Hynes, Manitou Winds, and Franz Joseph Haydn.

To hear some of the featured pieces, save the Genre Fluid Fridays Playlist on Spotify to your library.

Related Content

Genre Fluid Friday on Classiclectic: 1/10/20

By Jan 10, 2020
Kurt Hauswirth / Public Radio 90

After the holiday season (and a break from Genre Fluid Fridays for a while!), I've returned with more music outside the boundary waters of classical (and some familiar ports of call). Heidi Louise Williams performed music of Carlisle Floyd on Beyond the Sound; we heard music of Poulenc from Alexandre Tharaud & Graf Mourja. Three folk melodies were featured through the lense of Leonardo Balada, and the Barcelona Symphony. Then, we turned to the poetry of Jaik Miller and music of Daron Hagen with jaik's songs; Jennifer Koh & Missy Mazzoli dazzled us with "A Thousand Tongues," with the sounds of violin, piano and electronics. Finally, we featured a few instruments; flute, bassoon, and the trombone, with music of Gabaye and Brad Edwards.

Classiclectic Connection: Marquette Symphony Orchestra's 4th Annual Chamber Collage Concert

By Jan 10, 2020
Marquette Symphony Orchestra

The Marquette Symphony Orchestra is holding its 4th Annual Chamber Collage Concert. A change of venue means new opportunities for what audiences can expect to see and hear, as the concert takes place at the Forest Roberts Theatre (on Northern Michigan University's campus). The concert is a fundraising opportunity for the orchestra, as local and travelling musicians come together to perform a mix of fun and serious selections that highlight different musical instrument families.

Concertmaster Janis Peterson was our guest at Public Radio 90 during Classiclectic, and told listeners what to expect at the 4th version of the Collage Concert for the MSO:


Classiclectic 2019 Year's End List

By Dec 20, 2019
Kurt Hauswirth / Public Radio 90

Classical Music has transformed. The doors have been thrown open wide, allowing for a multitude of sounds, voices, performers to be heard, and experiences to explore.  And, as Hans Christian Andersen said, "Where words fail, music speaks."  In increasingly turbulent times, music is not just a balm for the soul, but a tool for expression against oppression and a vehicle for a message.  In a time of "OK, Boomer" vs. millenial disdain, music (while exponentially expanding in scope to a point where genre is becoming meaningless, and to some, a line in the sand) still finds a way to bring people together as a common form of expression, enjoyment, and passion.