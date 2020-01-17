Genre Fluid Friday on Classiclectic: 1/17/20

Genre Fluid Fridays on Classiclectic: Music exploration and discovery through the lens of classically-minded composers and musicians. Explore beyond the horizon of classical music, Fridays on Public Radio 90, beginning just after 9:30am ET.

This time, we explored music of Folias Duo, Arvo Part, Johannes Ockeghem (through the lens of Pauline Kim Harris & Spencer Topel), Johannes Johannsson, George Frederick Handel (with multi-tracked brass), Michael Torke, Devonte Hynes, Manitou Winds, and Franz Joseph Haydn.

To hear some of the featured pieces, save the Genre Fluid Fridays Playlist on Spotify to your library.