Classiclectic

Genre Fluid Friday on Classiclectic: 1/24/20

By 52 seconds ago

Genre Fluid Fridays on Classiclectic: Music exploration and discovery through the lens of classically-minded composers and musicians.  Explore beyond the horizon of classical music, Fridays on Public Radio 90, beginning just after 9:30am ET.

We went all over the map today; classical music exploration with performers like Jade Simmons, The London Session Orchestra, Trio Accento, Timothy McGovern & Cara Chowning, Nadia Shpachenko, and Duo Deloro to name a few. Pieces included hip-hop piano, ancient melodies, the sound of an imaginary jazz club, a guitar duo, and a cello and koto combo. (Daily playlists can be found at the Classiclectic program page)

To hear some of the featured pieces, save the Genre Fluid Fridays Playlist on Spotify to your library.

After the holiday season (and a break from Genre Fluid Fridays for a while!), I've returned with more music outside the boundary waters of classical (and some familiar ports of call). Heidi Louise Williams performed music of Carlisle Floyd on Beyond the Sound; we heard music of Poulenc from Alexandre Tharaud & Graf Mourja. Three folk melodies were featured through the lense of Leonardo Balada, and the Barcelona Symphony. Then, we turned to the poetry of Jaik Miller and music of Daron Hagen with jaik's songs; Jennifer Koh & Missy Mazzoli dazzled us with "A Thousand Tongues," with the sounds of violin, piano and electronics. Finally, we featured a few instruments; flute, bassoon, and the trombone, with music of Gabaye and Brad Edwards.

Classiclectic 2019 Year's End List

By Dec 20, 2019
Kurt Hauswirth / Public Radio 90

Classical Music has transformed. The doors have been thrown open wide, allowing for a multitude of sounds, voices, performers to be heard, and experiences to explore.  And, as Hans Christian Andersen said, "Where words fail, music speaks."  In increasingly turbulent times, music is not just a balm for the soul, but a tool for expression against oppression and a vehicle for a message.  In a time of "OK, Boomer" vs. millenial disdain, music (while exponentially expanding in scope to a point where genre is becoming meaningless, and to some, a line in the sand) still finds a way to bring people together as a common form of expression, enjoyment, and passion.