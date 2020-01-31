Genre Fluid Friday on Classiclectic: 1/31/20

Genre Fluid Fridays on Classiclectic: Music exploration and discovery through the lens of classically-minded composers and musicians. Explore beyond the horizon of classical music, Fridays on Public Radio 90, beginning just after 9:30am ET.

Today's program celebrated sounds familiar and new; traditional and esoteric. We heard African-American spirituals, a multitude of piano works, an auto-tuned choir, music for violin and electronics, and a Grammy-nominated work.

To catch up on playlist information, head to the Classiclectic program page.

To hear some of the featured pieces, save the Genre Fluid Fridays Playlist on Spotify to your library.