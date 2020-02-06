Related Program: 
Genre Fluid Friday on Classiclectic: 2/07/20

Genre Fluid Fridays on Classiclectic: Music exploration and discovery through the lens of classically-minded composers and musicians.  Explore beyond the horizon of classical music, Fridays on Public Radio 90, beginning just after 9:30am ET.

The program celebrates Black History Month with music of Wynton Marsalis and a performance by the late Jessye Norman. There's new age piano, adventurous quintet music, a dance suite, a clarinet sonata, music from a Grammy Award-winning pianist, and soothing guitar settings of pop songs.

