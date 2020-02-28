Related Program: 
Classiclectic

Genre Fluid Friday on Classiclectic: 2/28/20

Genre Fluid Fridays on Classiclectic: Music exploration and discovery through the lens of classically-minded composers and musicians.  Explore beyond the horizon of classical music, Fridays on Public Radio 90, beginning just after 9:30am ET.

We waded through new waters with music of William Susman, Catherine McMichael, and Derek Bermel. We heard new recordings of Samuil Feinberg and Benjamin Britten. And, we covered all kinds of works: a piano sonata, music for mixed ensemble, a cantata with an opera orchestra, a consort for ten winds, sax and piano, art song and more.

Classiclectic Connection: Nadia Shpachenko, "The Poetry of Places"

By Feb 26, 2020
Many new music releases are about a style, an artist, or a particular composer. The Poetry of Places seems to promote a kind of spatial awareness through the process of creating and listening to new music.

Nadia Shpachenko spent some time talking about her new album for Public Radio 90 on Classiclectic:


Classiclectic Connection: MSO Sing with the Symphony Feb. 22

By Feb 20, 2020
MARQUETTE -- Bring the whole family to the Marquette Symphony Orchestra's Sing with the Symphony family pops concert! It's Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3:00 p.m. at Kaufman Auditorium.

The performance will feature the five finalists from the MSO's first Sing with the Symphony competition. Curt Kowalski, Jacob Laitinen, Gabrielle McNally, Leslie Parkkonen and Olivia Wachnicki will each perform with the orchestra backing them up. The five singers won the MSO's contest in September with vocal pieces from different genres.

Octavio Mas-Arocas, Principal Conductor of the Marquette Symphony Orchestra, came to Public Radio 90 to converse with Classiclectic host Kurt Hauswirth about the concert:


Genre Fluid Friday on Classiclectic: 2/07/20

By Feb 6, 2020
Genre Fluid Fridays on Classiclectic: Music exploration and discovery through the lens of classically-minded composers and musicians.  Explore beyond the horizon of classical music, Fridays on Public Radio 90, beginning just after 9:30am ET.