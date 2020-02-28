Genre Fluid Friday on Classiclectic: 2/28/20

Genre Fluid Fridays on Classiclectic: Music exploration and discovery through the lens of classically-minded composers and musicians. Explore beyond the horizon of classical music, Fridays on Public Radio 90, beginning just after 9:30am ET.

We waded through new waters with music of William Susman, Catherine McMichael, and Derek Bermel. We heard new recordings of Samuil Feinberg and Benjamin Britten. And, we covered all kinds of works: a piano sonata, music for mixed ensemble, a cantata with an opera orchestra, a consort for ten winds, sax and piano, art song and more.

