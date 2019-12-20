GIANT drug investigation nabs White Pine man

WAKEFIELD, MI-- The Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team has made a drug arrest in Wakefield.

Officers say the investigation began in August. The GIANT team executed controlled buys of meth and cocaine from Jesse Monville, 45, of White Pine. They secured an arrest warrant and took Monville into custody during a traffic stop Wednesday morning. He’s charged with the distribution of meth and cocaine.

Officers executed a search warrant for Monville’s vehicle and found a large amount of meth, heroin, and other controlled substances.

Monville remains lodged in the Gogebic County Jail on a $300,000 cash bond.

Michigan State Police from the Wakefield Post and the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team assisted in the investigation.