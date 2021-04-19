GIANT team conducts drug bust in Ironwood

By 6 hours ago

IRONWOOD, MI--   An Ironwood man was taken into custody by the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team last week on charges related to the delivery of meth. 

On Thursday officers with GIANT executed a search warrant on South Suffolk Street near the skate park in Ironwood. One man was taken into custody.

On Friday Clifton “CJ” Ward, 35, was charged with:

  • 3 counts of delivery of meth
  • 1 count of possession with intent to deliver meth
  • 4 counts of delivery/possession of meth in a park
  • 1 count of maintaining a drug house
  • 1 count of use of meth

Ward is lodged at the Gogebic County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

A Michigan Department of Corrections agent assisted at the scene.

Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team
GIANT
Clifton CJ Ward
delivery of meth
Ironwood