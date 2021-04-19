GIANT team conducts drug bust in Ironwood

IRONWOOD, MI-- An Ironwood man was taken into custody by the Gogebic Iron Area Narcotics Team last week on charges related to the delivery of meth.

On Thursday officers with GIANT executed a search warrant on South Suffolk Street near the skate park in Ironwood. One man was taken into custody.

On Friday Clifton “CJ” Ward, 35, was charged with:

3 counts of delivery of meth

1 count of possession with intent to deliver meth

4 counts of delivery/possession of meth in a park

1 count of maintaining a drug house

1 count of use of meth

Ward is lodged at the Gogebic County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

A Michigan Department of Corrections agent assisted at the scene.