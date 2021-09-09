Gladstone troopers looking for voluntarily missing man

STEPHENSON, MI-- Police are looking for an Iron River man who walked away from an adult care facility in Stephenson.

Troopers from the Gladstone Post say 52-year-old Robert Cook left Schlaud’s Adult Foster Care last Friday. He has schizophrenia but is not considered dangerous.

Police brought in a K-9 unit to track Cook. It appears he may have been picked up. Cook’s mother says he has tried to hitchhike back to her residence in Iron River or back to Reno, Nevada, where they used to live.

Cook is 6’8” and 200 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans with a black or gray T-shirt.

Anyone with knowledge of Cook’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Gladstone Post at 906-428-4411.