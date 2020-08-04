GOGEBIC COUNTY
COUNTY SHERIFF (vote for not more than 1)
Joseph Cayer (D):
David Kinnunen (D):
Pete Matonich (D):
GOGEBIC COUNTY MEDICAL CARE FACILITY MILLAGE
Yes: No:
GOGEBIC COUNTY TRANSIT SYSTEM MILLAGE
Yes: No:
GOGEBIC-ONTONAGON COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY SENIOR MILLAGE
Yes: No:
COUNTY COMMISSIONER 2ND DISTRICT (vote for not more than 1)
Tom Laabs (D):
Michael Wiemeri (D):
COUNTY COMMISSIONER 4TH DISTRICT (vote for not more than 1)
James Lorenson (D):
Cory Niemela (D):
Bessemer Township Operations Millage
Yes: No:
Ironwood City Civic Center Millage
Yes: No:
Ironwood Township Clerk
Marlene Sarri-Mieloszyk (D):
Mary Segalin (D):
Ironwood Township Trustee (vote for not more than 4)
Bernard I Brunello (D):
Gabe J Justinak (D):
Sandy Lahtinen (D):
Kevin P Lyons (D):
Vicki L Nelson (D):
Wakefield Township Trustee (vote for not more than 2)
Robert Drier (D):
Michael Heikkila (D):
Gerald Niemi (D):