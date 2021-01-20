Governor calls into question Senate Majority Leader's relationship with militia groups

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey met with militia groups late last summer to advise them on messaging.

In a September interview on a Jackson television station Shirkey said the groups have gotten a “bad rap.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says S1hirkey has some explaining to do.

“What groups did he meet with? Were any of them involved in the plot to kidnap and murder me? Were any involved in the insurrection in Washington? I think those are legitimate questions that I'm sure we'd all love to know the answer to.”

Michigan Democrats have called for Shirkey’s relationship with far-right militias to be investigated.