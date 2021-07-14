Governor signs K-12 funding budget aimed at creating equity

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed off on a $17.1 billion K-12 budget Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

It’s a 10-percent increase in overall funding that aims to close a decades-long funding gap among school districts in Michigan. The minimum per-student state aid will be raised for all school districts and be distributed to shrink the gap between the highest and lowest-funded districts.

The budget supports several efforts to create more opportunities for students to have access to the resources and support needed to succeed, including investment into mental health and guidance resources and literacy programs.