Governor Whitmer lowers flags to honor two U.S. Capitol police officers

LANSING, MI-- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and upon all public buildings and grounds across the state of Michigan to be lowered to half-staff immediately from January 11 through January 13 at sunset to honor United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood.

“Our nation has a heavy heart following the deaths of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood,” Whitmer said. “Both Brian Sicknick and Howard Liebengood are heroes in every sense of the word as they worked to protect the institutions of our democracy during one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. My thoughts are with their family and friends during this difficult time.”

The State of Michigan recognizes the duty, honor and selfless service of United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood by lowering flags to half-staff. Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff by Thursday, January 14.