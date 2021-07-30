Grace period extended for Michigan license, plate renewals

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan drivers whose license or registration expires between April and week’s end will have 120 additional days to renew it without being assessed late fees under new laws.

The bills were signed Thursday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who says they give motorists flexibility during the pandemic.

A 13-month grace period ended March 31, leading to a transactions backlog.

The laws will help residents whose license, registration or state ID card lapses from April 1 through this Saturday.

They also prohibit late renewal fees unless the secretary of state resumes letting people conduct same-day service at a branch without an appointment.