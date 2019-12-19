Grand Island ice cave to be featured on stamp

MUNISING, MI-- The U.S. Postal Service is issuing a stamp featuring the Upper Peninsula’s Grand Island.

The Priority Mail Express stamp pictures the isle’s ice caves, part of the Grand Island National Recreation Area. During the winter, ground water seeps into crevices and caverns, creating ice stalactites and curtains that hang from the rocks. The stamp uses artist Dan Cosgrove’s illustration of how an ice cave might appear from the inside looking out.

The USDA Forest Service anticipates the publicity about the stamp will draw attention to the Hiawatha National Forest and Grand Island, as well as to the Michigan Ice Fest that occurs annually in Munising.

The Postal Service will release the Priority Mail Express stamp on January 18.