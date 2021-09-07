Grant awarded to Stanton Township fire department

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI-- A Houghton County fire department has been awarded federal funding.

The Stanton Township Volunteer Fire Department is getting more than $24,000 for fire prevention and safety. The money comes through the Department of Homeland Security's Fire Prevention and Safety Grant Program.

Eligible fire departments and emergency medical services organizations in Michigan can apply for Fire Prevention and Safety Grants. More information about the program can be found at fema.gov/firegrants.