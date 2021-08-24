Green Bay man dies in Iron Mountain scooter crash

IRON MOUNTAIN, MI-- Iron Mountain Police are investigating a scooter accident that turned fatal Saturday.

Around 9:45 p.m. officers and firefighters were dispatched to the 800 block of South Carpenter Avenue. Four adults on electric scooters were southbound on the sidewalk when the fourth scooter crashed. The driver, a 39-year-old Green Bay man, was taken to Dickinson County Hospital, where he died within an hour of the accident.

The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Those who are under the age of 19 are required by law to wear a helmet while using an electric scooter.