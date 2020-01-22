Grooming trails for sled dog races a challenge this year, UPSDA says

MARQUETTE, MI-- The Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Association is dealing with some obstacles on this year’s UP 200 race course.

UPSDA President Darlene Walch says last year too much deep snow affected the trails. This year tree tops blown down by November storms are proving to be a problem.

“So, just like all the other organizations—the snowmobile clubs, the skiing trails—our trails are also a mess. Our trail crews started early, we have extra help, and they are assuring everyone we will have a trail come race time,” she says.

Walch notes the cleanup effort means additional expenses for the Association.

Nineteen teams are currently signed up for the UP 200, eight for the Midnight Run and seven for the Jack Pine 30. Walch expects more teams to register for the Midnight Run and Jack Pine 30 once they see how their race seasons are shaping up.

Volunteers are needed for this year’s events, which begin Friday, February 14.

For more information, go to up200.org.