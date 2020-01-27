Gun rights supporters push for Second Amendment sanctuaries

ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)-- Gun rights supporters are pushing for more Michigan counties to declare themselves Second Amendment sanctuary counties.

The idea is for counties to adopt non-binding resolutions basically saying they won’t comply with any future orders on gun regulations that go against the 2nd Amendment. The movement came after lawmakers in Virginia introduced new gun control bills, including a "red flag" bill that would allow law enforcement to take guns away from people considered a danger to themselves or others.

Jeff Fuss is the organizer of a Facebook group backing the sanctuary idea.

"When we have the people standing up and representing what they want for their values, good things happen. And we just want to foster that here in Michigan,” he says.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has voiced support for red flag laws to keep guns out of the hands of people deemed a risk.