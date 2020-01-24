Gwinn football coach passes away

GWINN, MI-- The Gwinn Area Community Schools District is mourning the loss of its head varsity football coach.

Dion Brown, 37, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday night. He was hired in 2014.

In a Facebook post district officials say, “He was big in heart, big in spirit and big on the field. Our condolences to his family and our entire community.”

The Forsyth Township Police Department says, “Coach Brown embodied what it truly means to give back to your community, fully investing in the development of student athletes. This is a tremendous loss to our community.”

The cause of Brown’s death has not been released.

The district is making grief counselors available to students and staff in the middle/high school.