Gwinn man in custody for criminal sexual conduct, other felonies

MARQUETTE, MI-- A lengthy investigation by Forsyth Township Police has led to the arrest of a Gwinn man on several felony charges, including criminal sexual conduct.

Chad Michael Davis was arrested January 30 on 6 counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person age 13-15 and one count each of aggravated child sexually abusive activity, child sexually abusive activity, accosting children for immoral purposes, and using a computer to commit a crime.

Police say the case began in November of last year.

Davis was lodged in the Marquette County Jail.

No other details about the case are available at this time.