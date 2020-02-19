Gwinn Schools have new plan moving forward

GWINN, MI-- The Gwinn Area Community Schools District has adopted a new strategic plan.

Officials created a survey in October for residents to give their opinion on the district’s strengths and weaknesses and where they’d like to see the district in three to five years.

The GACS Board of Education adopted the new plan at its January meeting. Officials say it provides an operating framework for the district and school board for decision-making and goal accomplishment. It contains a new mission, vision and belief statements.

Superintendent Sandy Petrovich notes the March 10 sinking fund millage request will be less than last year’s request. Voters will be asked to approve 1.5 mills over 4 years for repairs, replacement and upgrade of district facilities.