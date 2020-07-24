Habitual offender sentenced to decades for domestic violence

MARQUETTE, MI-- A Champion man has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison in connection with a domestic violence case.

Justin Langsford, 39, was convicted at an April bench trial of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm, domestic violence - 3rd offense, and for being a violent habitual offender - 4th or more.

Langsford was previously convicted of six felonies and 23 misdemeanors, including eight prior convictions for domestic violence.

It’s believed to be the only criminal trial held in Michigan during the COVID-19 pandemic. The defendant, victim, and defense and prosecuting attorneys were present in the courtroom with the judge. Social distancing was maintained and no more than 10 people were allowed in the courtroom at any given time. Witnesses testified remotely and the trial was live-streamed on YouTube.