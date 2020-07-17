Hancock man wanted for assaulting woman

HANCOCK, MI-- Police in Hancock are looking for a man wanted on a felony domestic violence charge.

WLUC-TV reports 33-year-old Donald Devon Moore is accused of pulling a handgun on the victim, putting it to her forehead, and hitting her in the head with the barrel.

Moore is a 5’11”, 185-pound African American man. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he may be armed.

Anyone with information regarding Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police agency or the Hancock Police Department at 906-482-3102.