Health survey mailed to UP households this week

MARQUETTE, MI-- Randomly selected households in the UP are getting a health survey this week as part of a community health needs assessment.

It’s a collaborative effort involving 32 local and regional healthcare partners, including health departments, hospitals, clinics, behavioral health agencies and health foundations. Survey answers will be used to improve UP health care and public health services by identifying the greatest need in the community.

Survey responses are anonymous. Those who complete the survey by August 26 will be entered to win one of 28 grocery gift cards.