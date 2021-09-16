Hearing held on FBI mishandling of Nassar investigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. (MPRN)-- The FBI’s mishandling of the Larry Nassar investigation is under scrutiny by the federal government.

The Office of Inspector General released a report this summer, which said the FBI’s Indianapolis field office failed to notify the Lansing office of reports of abuse by Nassar.

Former U.S. Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee. She says if the FBI and other adults had taken action, more victims could have been spared abuse.

"They quietly allowed Nassar to slip out the side door, knowingly allowing him to continue his 'work' at MSU, Sparrow Hospital, a USAG club, and even run for school board."

The FBI director also testified, saying the agency is strengthening procedures about reporting between field offices.