Help NMU to become carbon neutral, letter asks President Erickson

MARQUETTE, MI-- Environmentalists and others are asking Northern Michigan University President Fritz Erickson to commit to making campus carbon neutral by 2050.

Professor Ryan Stock wrote an open letter outlining the threats climate change poses and asked Erickson to also sign the Global Universities and Colleges Climate Letter to make the commitment public. Stock’s letter was signed by more than 1,000 people from the campus community.

NMU climate advocate John O’Bryan says Northern could achieve carbon neutrality by substituting the burning of fossil fuels with reliance on its biomass steam plant and other technologies.

“Combining the biomass burning, which is carbon neutral, with carbon capture technology, to actually sequester those carbon emissions into geological formations… that could potentially result in a net-negative source of emissions,” he says.

O’Bryan says even taking small steps like changing bulbs to LED lighting can dramatically alter Northern’s carbon footprint.

“There’s a lot of possibilities to get started right away and to have a highly visible effort undertaken by the university.”

President Erickson released a statement saying he looks forward to working with students, faculty, and staff on this important endeavor.

“We’re really optimistic that they’re going to move forward in a positive direction,” says O’Bryan.