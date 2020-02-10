High Great Lakes levels to stay a trend

DETROIT, MI-- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District says January 2020 Great Lakes water levels were higher than a year ago and are expected to stay high into spring and summer.

Lakes Huron and Michigan both set new record high January levels, previously set in 1987. Lake Superior set a new record high first set in 1986. Michigan and Huron are expected to set new monthly mean record high levels over the next six months.

Persistent wet conditions across the Great Lakes basin continue to drive high water levels. Many cities across the basin set records in 2019 for the wettest period on record. The warmer than normal temperatures in January led to greater runoff and reduced evaporation across much of the Great Lakes basin.