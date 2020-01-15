High speed pursuit in Delta County results in arrests

ESCANABA, MI-- Two people are in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase in Delta County.

The Escanaba Department of Public Safety says the chase started Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on the 2800 block of 3rd Avenue South. Pursuit went through the city of Escanaba and Wells Township, and ended on 11th Road in Ford River Township.

The 26-year-old male driver was arrested for felony fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing and driving while license suspended. A 27-year-old female passenger was arrested on unrelated charges.

Both were lodged in the Delta County Jail. The man’s bond was set at $100,000.