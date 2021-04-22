Hospital may opt out of Flint settlement

FLINT, MI (MPRN)-- Part of the 641-million-dollar Flint water settlement might be in jeopardy.

McLaren Flint Hospital agreed to contribute $20 million to the settlement. The hospital faces lawsuits tied to deadly Legionnaires Disease cases after the water switch.

Under the settlement, payouts in the Legionnaires claims could range between $300,000 to $1.5 million. But many people suing the hospital decided not to opt-in to the master settlement, leaving open the possibility that McLaren could pull out of the agreement.

Attorney Geoffrey Fieger represents more than two dozen claimants. He accused US District Judge Judith Levy of trying to “strong-arm” and “coerce” his clients to join the settlement. Levy says that’s “simply not true.”