Houghton County ORV trail reopened

HOUGHTON, MI-- An off-road vehicle route between the Portage Lake lift bridge and Dollar Bay has been reopened.

The Department of Natural Resources constructed an interim bypass trail, which opened Monday after a county health advisory was lifted. The advisory was put in place earlier this year when hazardous materials were discovered along a section of the trail at the Julio scrapyard properties.

Once the remaining contamination on the original trail is cleaned up the DNR will cap it with gravel and adjust the interim route back onto state-managed lands.