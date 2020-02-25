Houghton County residents arrested for selling Suboxone

LAURIUM, MI-- Three Laurium residents have been arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team for distributing a prescription drug.

After a two-month investigation UPSET and Houghton County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Benjamin Rippey, 30, on two counts of delivery of Suboxone, Eugina Rippey, 55, on three counts of delivery of Suboxone, and Angellina Shelp, 44, on four counts of delivery of Suboxone.

All three suspects were arraigned Monday in Houghton County District Court and released on bond.

Over the past year UPSET has arrested 11 people for the illegal selling of Suboxone in Houghton County.