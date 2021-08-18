Houghton detour extended

HOUGHTON, MI-- A detour around a road project in Houghton will stay in place until September 10.

Northbound US-41 traffic is detoured onto Cliff Drive around the north side of Michigan Tech’s campus. Southbound US-41 traffic has been shifted onto the new pavement on the northbound side of the highway.

The Michigan Department of Transportation says the detour was originally expected to be lifted August 27, but unexpected issues like utility and water main conflicts have delayed the next phase of the project.

It will cost $9 million to rebuild US-41 from McInnes Drive to Isle Royale Street. The work includes converting the four-lane boulevard section to two lanes with designated turn lanes at major intersections, widening College Avenue to add a center left-turn lane, storm sewer improvements, and city sanitary sewer and water main replacements.

Work is expected to be suspended for the winter in late September and be completed in fall 2022.