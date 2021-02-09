Houghton woman killed in crash identified

HOUGHTON, MI-- Police have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle accident in Houghton County Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies say that morning a 65-year-old Mohawk woman was southbound on US-41 near the airport when her car slid into the northbound lane. She struck another vehicle driven by an 81-year-old Houghton man.

The man and his 79-year-old female passenger were taken to Aspirus Keweenaw for treatment. The woman, identified as Lorraine Watts of Houghton, later died of her injuries.

The Mohawk woman remains hospitalized at UPHS-Portage.