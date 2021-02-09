Houghton woman killed in crash identified

By 31 minutes ago

HOUGHTON, MI--   Police have released the name of a woman killed in a two-vehicle accident in Houghton County Friday. 

Sheriff’s deputies say that morning a 65-year-old Mohawk woman was southbound on US-41 near the airport when her car slid into the northbound lane. She struck another vehicle driven by an 81-year-old Houghton man.

The man and his 79-year-old female passenger were taken to Aspirus Keweenaw for treatment. The woman, identified as Lorraine Watts of Houghton, later died of her injuries.

The Mohawk woman remains hospitalized at UPHS-Portage.

Tags: 
Houghton County Sheriff's Office
US-41
Airport Road
Lorraine Watts

Related Content

79-year-old woman killed in Houghton County crash

By Feb 8, 2021

HOUGHTON COUNTY, MI--   One person was killed in a two-vehicle accident in Houghton County Friday.