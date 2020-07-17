House catches fire in Sault Ste. Marie

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI-- Fire has damaged a house in Sault Ste. Marie.

City police and firefighters were dispatched Thursday around 3:15 a.m. to the 200 block of West 12th Avenue. They say flames and smoke were coming from the house, which was unoccupied at the time. The fire was quickly extinguished.

Officials say most of the damage was contained to the main living and attic areas.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sault Ste. Marie Fire Department and the Sault Ste. Marie Police Department’s Detective Bureau.