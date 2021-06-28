How will Michigan do once eviction guard goes?

LANSING, MI (AP)-- Federal protections against eviction are set to expire at the end of July and Michigan courts are preparing for an expected wave of landlord requests to kick out tenants who are behind in their rent.

It's still unknown how many struggling tenants might be made homeless by the lifting of the moratorium on evictions that was put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic. But recent census data paints a worrying picture, showing that about 46,000 Michigan residents said they felt they were likely to get evicted within two months.

Officials are trying to get the word out that financial and legal assistance is available.