Humanities grants given to UP groups

MARQUETTE, MI-- Several Upper Peninsula organizations have received funding through the Michigan Humanities Organizations Pandemic Emergency Grants program.

Michigan Humanities says the money was given to cultural and community organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recipients include:

Iron County Historical and Museum Society--$10,000.00

Ironwood Carnegie Library--$8,720.00

Ironwood Theatre, Inc.--$15,000.00

Marquette Regional History Center--$10,000.00

Museum of Ojibwa Culture--$15,000.00

Wakefield Public Library--$7,500.00

Grants of up to $20,000 were given for general operating support and programming support expenses.