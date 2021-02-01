Indoor dining allowed starting Monday

ANN ARBOR, MI (MPRN)-- Indoor dining is allowed at restaurants again Monday, but there are still restrictions in place.

Restaurants and bars have to close by 10 p.m., get contact info from customers and be limited to 25 percent of normal capacity.

Chris Zabo is co-owner of The Antlers Restaurant in Sault. Ste. Marie. He says they'll be serving people indoors Monday and he's already been getting calls. But Zabo says he can't make money off so few tables.

"I mean there's a break-even point for every business,” he says. And 25 percent of what we were normally doing sure ain't it. You know a lot of people say, 'Oh it's better than nothin'.’ No. It's not, necessarily."

Zabo says forgivable paycheck protection program loans and small business grants have helped The Antlers survive the pandemic.